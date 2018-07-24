League Cup: Motherwell 2-0 Queen of South, Stranraer 1-3 Clyde

Conor Sammon scored 10 goals in 24 starts on loan at Partick Thistle last season

Conor Sammon scored his first goals for Motherwell as the Scottish Premiership side beat Championship outfit Queen of the South 2-0 at Fir Park.

Sammon, who has signed from Hearts, clipped in Chris Cadden's pass after 12 minutes, and added a second just before the break, curling low into the net from a Ryan Bowman delivery.

The win moved Motherwell to within two points of their Championship visitors.

Stephen Robinson's side will reach the last 16 if they beat Clyde on Saturday.

In the other Group G game, former Scotland striker David Goodwillie scored twice as Clyde beat Stranraer 3-1.

Martin McNiff added a third to give the visitors a three-goal lead at the break, with Grant Anderson's second-half goal only a consolation.