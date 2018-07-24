League Cup: Hearts 5-0 Cowdenbeath, Inverness CT 2-1 Raith Rovers

Steven McLean forced the ball over the line in unorthodox manner

Inverness Caledonian Thistle need a point to qualify for the last 16 of the League Cup at Hearts' expense after snatching a late win over Raith Rovers.

Teenager Daniel McKay's effort with three minutes left means the Tynecastle side need to beat the Championship outfit at home on Sunday to pip them to top spot.

Premiership Hearts beat League Two side Cowdenbeath 5-0, with goals by Steven McLean, Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring, Michael Smith, and a Steven Naismith penalty.

That redressed some of the damage caused by their two-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player in the opening group game against Cove Rangers.

However, Inverness' late win hindered Hearts hopes.

Nathan Austin gave the Highlanders the lead four minutes after the break and, although Grant Gillespie equalised just after the hour mark, 17-year-old McKay snatched a late winner.