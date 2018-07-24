BBC Sport - Super Cup NI Premier Section goals action
Super Cup NI Premier Section goals action
- From the section Irish
Super Cup NI Premier Section goals action from Riada Park in Ballymoney as Vendee, Newcastle United and Club America all clinch victories on Tuesday.
Vendee earned a 2-0 win over US side Global Premier Soccer with Newcastle hitting a last-gasp winner in their 1-0 success over Chilean side Deportes Iquique and Mexican outfit Club America defeating Partick Thistle 2-0.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired