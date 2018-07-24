BBC Sport - Club NI beat County Londonderry despite more Lee Harkin heroics

Club NI beat Manchester United's conquerors Co Londonderry 2-0 in the Junior Section at Super Cup NI despite more stunning skill from Lee Harkin.

A Callum Marshall goal and Charlie Lindsay penalty left Club NI 2-0 up at the break at Anderson Park in Coleraine.

Harkin, after scoring two superb goals in Londonderry's 2-1 win over United on Monday, produced another sublime piece of skill near the end as he hit the woodwork from distance after a stunning drag-back and pirouette near the left sideline.

