County Antrim Shield: Holders Crusaders to face Knockbreda in opener

Crusaders won the County Antrim Shield last season prior to regaining the Premiership title

Holders Crusaders will face Championship 1 club Knockbreda in the first round of this season's County Antrim Shield on 18 September.

Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United's tie against H&W Welders will be played at a neutral venue on 19 September.

This is because Ballymena's newly-laid pitch will not be ready until October.

Cliftonville will be at home to Lisburn Distillery with Linfield hosting PSNI and Glentoran up against Queen's.

Carrick Rangers will host Larne in an East Antrim derby with Ards at home to Dundela and Ballyclare Comrades welcoming Intermediate club Newington.

Crusaders defeated Ballymena 4-2 in last season's final in January.

All the first-round games, apart from Ballymena's tie against the Welders, will be played on Tuesday, 18 September with 19:45 BST kick-offs.

Victories for Crusaders and Cliftonville would see the North Belfast rivals meeting in the quarter-finals while Linfield and Glentoran are also on course to meeting in the quarter-finals after the second-round draw was also made on Tuesday.

TOALS BOOKMAKERS CO ANTRIM SHIELD FIRST-ROUND DRAW

Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery

Crusaders v Knockbreda

Ballyclare Comrades v Newington

Linfield v PSNI

Ards v Dundela

Glentoran v Queen's University

Ballymena v H&W Welders

Carrick Rangers v Larne

SECOND ROUND DRAW

Carrick Rangers/Larne v Ards/Dundela

Ballymena Utd/H&W Welders v Ballyclare Com/Newington

Crusaders/Knockbreda v Cliftonville/Lisburn Distillery

Linfield/PSNI v Glentoran/Queen's