Rangers: Dave King says Steven Gerrard must run Celtic 'a lot closer'

Dave King says Rangers have "got to be able to compete for the league"

Chairman Dave King says he expects Rangers to run Celtic "a lot closer" this season under Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side were 12 points behind their city rivals last term, while finishing third for the second consecutive season.

King, who expects the club to make two more signings, believes Rangers are in a better place to mount a challenge.

"Winning is what the club is really about. But you've got to be able to compete for the league," King told STV.

"Rangers, very often, in prior years were maybe the best team in Scotland but didn't always win the league."

Last season's gap between the Glasgow clubs was smaller than the 29 points difference in 2016-17, despite the Ibrox club sacking Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha in October.

Interim manager Graeme Murty was unable to stop Celtic winning a second domestic treble.

"The fact Celtic have still got an established squad and they still have access to the Champions League money, it gives them a clear player and financial advantage," King said.

"But, having said that, I think with some of the changes we've made we could be competitive this season."