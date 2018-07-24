Tim Krul: Norwich City sign ex-Brighton and Newcastle goalkeeper

Tim Krul has eight caps for the Netherlands

Norwich City have signed Netherlands international goalkeeper Tim Krul on a two-year deal following his departure from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Amex Stadium, where he played just five first-team games after joining from Newcastle in August 2017.

Krul, who made 184 appearances for the Magpies over 11 years, fills the gap left by loanee Angus Gunn's exit.

"It's a new start. It feels like a new kickstart in my career," he said.

"I've done what I've done and I just can't wait to show what I'm worth on the pitch again."

Head Coach Daniel Farke said: "In general, it's a pretty smart deal.

"After Angus left us, we were searching for another goalkeeper and when there's a chance to sign a guy like Tim Krul you have to try to do this because he's a very experienced player at this level."

