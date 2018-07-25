Andre Ayew: Striker leaves Swansea City tour for Fenerbahce talks

Andre Ayew was playing with his brother Jordan at Swansea

Ghana striker Andre Ayew has left Swansea City's pre-season tour and looks set to complete a loan move to Fenerbache.

The 28-year-old is on his way to Istanbul for talks and is expected to have a medical with the Turkish club ahead of a season-long loan.

Ayew was part of Swansea's training camp in Germany and Austria.

But he played no part in the Swans' 2-1 friendly defeat by Spanish club Eibar on 24 July.

Ayew is thought to be among Swansea's highest earners and his departure is expected following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The former Marseilles striker re-signed for the Swans from West Ham United in January in a move worth £18m.

But Ayew failed to score in 12 appearances after joining for his second spell at the club, having left for West Ham in August 2016 following one season in south Wales.