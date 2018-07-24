Dominic Telford: Bury sign Stoke City forward on two-year deal

Dominic Telford
Dominic Telford made just one league start while on loan at Bristol Rovers last season

League Two club Bury have completed the signing of forward Dominic Telford on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old joins on a two-year deal from Stoke City, having had a loan spell in League One last season at Bristol Rovers.

One of his six goals in 24 appearances came against the Shakers as Rovers won 2-1 in March at the Memorial Stadium.

"I'm really looking forward to helping Bury get back to where they belong," said Telford.

