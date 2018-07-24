Lee Martin and Jimmy Oates: Exeter City sign midfielder and defender

Lee Martin has scored 21 goals in 328 games for sides in the top three tiers in English football and the Scottish Premier League

Exeter City have signed former Gillingham midfielder Lee Martin and ex-Hereford FC captain Jimmy Oates.

Martin, 31, started out at Manchester United and has had spells at Ipswich, Millwall and Gillingham, as well as loans at eight other clubs including Glasgow Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.

Oates, a 27-year-old Australian, was captain of non-league Hereford for the past two years and joins after a trial.

He led the Bulls to promotion to National League North last season.

Oates also helped the Bulls reach the 2016 FA Vase final and previously played for Manly United in his homeland.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor believes Martin's experience will be vital this season, having lost the likes of Ryan Harley and Lloyd James from his midfield.

"He captained a League One club last season, he is a real coup for the club, a good signing for us and he is improving our midfield attacking options," he said.

"I will utilise him to suit his strengths, but he's conscious in and out of possession, he has a really good attitude and a good work ethic.

Jimmy Oates has spent the past three seasons at Hereford FC

Meanwhile, Taylor believes Oates will improve as a player in a full-time environment.

"We are excited about what he can achieve. He's shown that he is good enough, first and foremost to the rest of the lads, and then to the staff, so he deserves his opportunity," he added.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of either player's contracts.

