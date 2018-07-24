BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: Co. Antrim ease past Fermanagh
Co. Antrim ease past Fermanagh
- From the section Irish
County Antrim remain undefeated in the Super Cup NI following a comfortable 3-0 win over County Fermanagh in Broughshane.
Striker Liam Carr caught the eye for Antrim, teeing up his strike partner Sean Paul McAllister for the opener before adding a well-taken second.
Dale Taylor scored the only goal of the second half.
