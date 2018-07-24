Pre-season friendly: Eibar 2-1 Swansea City

Graham Potter
Swansea City boss Graham Potter played for Birmingham City, Southampton and West Brom

Swansea City were beaten by Spanish side Eibar in the penultimate game of their pre-season tour of Germany and Austria.

Pere Milla and Sergi Enrich scored in either half to give the La Liga side a 2-0 lead in Jenbach.

Jordi Amat pulled a goal back for Graham Potter's team with five minutes remaining.

The Swans face German Bundesliga side Freiburg in the final game of their tour in Imst on Friday.

Swansea had lost both their Interwetten Cup matches, against Genoa and FC Magdeburg, on penalty shootouts on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired