Pre-season friendly: Eibar 2-1 Swansea City

Swansea City boss Graham Potter played for Birmingham City, Southampton and West Brom

Swansea City were beaten by Spanish side Eibar in the penultimate game of their pre-season tour of Germany and Austria.

Pere Milla and Sergi Enrich scored in either half to give the La Liga side a 2-0 lead in Jenbach.

Jordi Amat pulled a goal back for Graham Potter's team with five minutes remaining.

The Swans face German Bundesliga side Freiburg in the final game of their tour in Imst on Friday.

Swansea had lost both their Interwetten Cup matches, against Genoa and FC Magdeburg, on penalty shootouts on Saturday.