Moussa Dembele: Celtic striker to miss Rosenborg tie with hamstring injury

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored twice in last week's 3-0 win against Alashkert before limping off

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will miss the Champions League qualifier with Rosenborg with a hamstring problem.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury in last week's second leg of the opening win against Alashkert.

The Frenchman is expected to be out for up to two weeks more.

"It was just a minor strain," said manager Brendan Rodgers. "Sometimes the hamstring can be six to eight weeks but this one, from the time it happened, we were told two to three weeks maximum."

Dembele scored twice in Celtic's 3-0 victory in Glasgow before limping off in the second half.

Celtic host Rosenborg of Norway on Wednesday before travelling to Trondheim for the return on 1 August.

"He'll certainly miss both legs of this round," confirmed Rodgers. "It's unfortunate because he's looked very good over pre-season, but he'll be back fit and strong in the next few weeks."

Should Celtic progress, they face AEK Athens of Greece in the third qualifying round, while the loser will drop into the Europa League qualifiers and take on Cork City.