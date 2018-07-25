Scottish League Cup - Group B
Forfar3Montrose1

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1Muir
  • 7Bain
  • 5Travis
  • 4MunroBooked at 50mins
  • 2Meechan
  • 3WhyteSubstituted forFraserat 54'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 6Reilly
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 11BairdSubstituted forMaloneat 90'minutes
  • 10EastonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCoupeat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Malone
  • 15Kelly
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Clark
  • 21McCallum

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Redman
  • 14Dillon
  • 18CampbellBooked at 74mins
  • 7Webster
  • 4AllanSubstituted forCavanaghat 60'minutes
  • 22CreggSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
  • 2Masson
  • 3SteevesBooked at 56mins
  • 9RennieSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
  • 10CampbellBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 6Fotheringham
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12MacFarlane
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 21Millar
  • 24Skelly
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
658

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Dylan Easton.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Hand ball by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone replaces John Baird.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Redman.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Martin Rennie.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Josh Skelly replaces Patrick Cregg.

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Iain Campbell (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1. Ross Campbell (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell following a set piece situation.

Booking

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Danny Cavanagh replaces Matthew Allan because of an injury.

Delay in match Matthew Allan (Montrose) because of an injury.

Booking

Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

View full Scottish League Cup tables

