Scottish League Cup - Group A
Arbroath4Ross County1

Arbroath v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3GoldSubstituted forGrahamat 51'minutes
  • 7KaderSubstituted forHesterat 71'minutes
  • 10SwankieSubstituted forMcCordat 78'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Wallace
  • 8McKennaBooked at 6mins

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Linn
  • 15Graham
  • 16McCord
  • 21Hill

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 15Watson
  • 5Morris
  • 12DemetriouSubstituted forLindsayat 64'minutes
  • 3Kelly
  • 16DykesSubstituted forDraperat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11VigursBooked at 69mins
  • 22DingwallBooked at 57mins
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 18DowSubstituted forMcManusat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Draper
  • 8Lindsay
  • 10McManus
  • 14Mullin
  • 21Munro
  • 23Dingwall
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
496

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 4, Ross County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 4, Ross County 1.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 4, Ross County 1. Kane Hester (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm.

Booking

Ross Draper (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Gavin Swankie.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 3, Ross County 1. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Omar Kader.

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Ross Draper replaces Dylan Dykes.

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sean Kelly (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Jamie Lindsay replaces Stelios Demetriou.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County32014406
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose420234-16
3Forfar31114405
4Falkirk31022203
5East Fife302112-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3300111109
2Dundee32016156
3Brechin311138-54
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

