Match ends, Arbroath 4, Ross County 1.
Arbroath v Ross County
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5Hamilton
- 3GoldSubstituted forGrahamat 51'minutes
- 7KaderSubstituted forHesterat 71'minutes
- 10SwankieSubstituted forMcCordat 78'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 11Denholm
- 9Wallace
- 8McKennaBooked at 6mins
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Linn
- 15Graham
- 16McCord
- 21Hill
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 15Watson
- 5Morris
- 12DemetriouSubstituted forLindsayat 64'minutes
- 3Kelly
- 16DykesSubstituted forDraperat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11VigursBooked at 69mins
- 22DingwallBooked at 57mins
- 7Gardyne
- 9Mckay
- 18DowSubstituted forMcManusat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Draper
- 8Lindsay
- 10McManus
- 14Mullin
- 21Munro
- 23Dingwall
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 4, Ross County 1.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 4, Ross County 1. Kane Hester (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm.
Booking
Ross Draper (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Gavin Swankie.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 3, Ross County 1. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Omar Kader.
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ross Draper replaces Dylan Dykes.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sean Kelly (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jamie Lindsay replaces Stelios Demetriou.
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).