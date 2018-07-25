Scottish League Cup - Group D
Brechin1Dunfermline7

Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 2McLean
  • 16Tapping
  • 5Hill
  • 12Lynas
  • 15MorenaBooked at 51mins
  • 8TappingBooked at 43mins
  • 18HenrySubstituted forSparkat 59'minutes
  • 3Burns
  • 11ShieldsSubstituted forOrsiat 75'minutes
  • 17MelinguiSubstituted forSinclairat 54'minutesSubstituted forat 0'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 9Jackson
  • 10Sinclair
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Dailly

Dunfermline

  • 1Robinson
  • 4Devine
  • 5Durnan
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 2Williamson
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 8CraigenSubstituted forRyanat 46'minutes
  • 9El BakhtaouiSubstituted forVincentat 45'minutes
  • 3Longridge
  • 10LongridgeSubstituted forConnollyat 57'minutes
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 12McCann
  • 14Martin
  • 15Connolly
  • 16Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Ryan
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
658

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away16
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Jordan Sinclair went off injured after Brechin City had used all subs.

Match ends, Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7.

Delay in match Sean Burns (Brechin City) because of an injury.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Durnan.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Delay in match Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Dene Shields.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 6. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Williamson.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 5. Dene Shields (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Euan Spark replaces Jamie Henry.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 0, Dunfermline Athletic 5. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.

Dene Shields (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Louis Longridge.

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Jordan Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Boris Melingui.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Giuliano Morena (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces James Craigen.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County32014406
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose420234-16
3Forfar31114405
4Falkirk31022203
5East Fife302112-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3300111109
2Dundee32016156
3Brechin311138-54
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

