Jordan Sinclair went off injured after Brechin City had used all subs.
Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 2McLean
- 16Tapping
- 5Hill
- 12Lynas
- 15MorenaBooked at 51mins
- 8TappingBooked at 43mins
- 18HenrySubstituted forSparkat 59'minutes
- 3Burns
- 11ShieldsSubstituted forOrsiat 75'minutes
- 17MelinguiSubstituted forSinclairat 54'minutesSubstituted forat 0'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Spark
- 7Orsi
- 9Jackson
- 10Sinclair
- 19O'Neil
- 21Dailly
Dunfermline
- 1Robinson
- 4Devine
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 2Williamson
- 7Higginbotham
- 8CraigenSubstituted forRyanat 46'minutes
- 9El BakhtaouiSubstituted forVincentat 45'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 10LongridgeSubstituted forConnollyat 57'minutes
- 11Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 12McCann
- 14Martin
- 15Connolly
- 16Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 18Ryan
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away16
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Match ends, Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7.
Delay in match Sean Burns (Brechin City) because of an injury.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 7. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Delay in match Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Dene Shields.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 6. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Williamson.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Dunfermline Athletic 5. Dene Shields (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Euan Spark replaces Jamie Henry.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Dunfermline Athletic 5. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.
Dene Shields (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Louis Longridge.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Jordan Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Boris Melingui.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Giuliano Morena (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces James Craigen.