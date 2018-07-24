Scottish League Cup - Group C
Inverness CT2Raith Rovers1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2RooneyBooked at 78mins
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 7PolworthBooked at 78mins
  • 4Chalmers
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
  • 9AustinSubstituted forCalderat 81'minutes
  • 14OakleySubstituted forMackayat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 16Calder
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 42Hoban

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 18McKay
  • 4DavidsonSubstituted forWedderburnat 45'minutes
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 2Watson
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Gillespie
  • 3Valentine
  • 11MilneSubstituted forStevensonat 81'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 14Wedderburn
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17McGuff
  • 19Berry
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,295

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Nathan Austin.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Lewis Milne.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

Booking

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces Aaron Doran.

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces George Oakley.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Raith Rovers 1. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne following a corner.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired