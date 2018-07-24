Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2RooneyBooked at 78mins
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 11Walsh
- 7PolworthBooked at 78mins
- 4Chalmers
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forCalderat 81'minutes
- 14OakleySubstituted forMackayat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 19White
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 42Hoban
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 18McKay
- 4DavidsonSubstituted forWedderburnat 45'minutes
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 2Watson
- 12Matthews
- 8Gillespie
- 3Valentine
- 11MilneSubstituted forStevensonat 81'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 14Wedderburn
- 16Stevenson
- 17McGuff
- 19Berry
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Raith Rovers 1. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Nathan Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Lewis Milne.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces Aaron Doran.
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces George Oakley.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Raith Rovers 1. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Milne following a corner.