Scottish League Cup - Group C
Hearts5Cowdenbeath0

Heart of Midlothian v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 38Morrison
  • 5Haring
  • 40IrvingSubstituted forMcDonaldat 35'minutesSubstituted forMulraneyat 79'minutes
  • 17Garuccio
  • 14Naismith
  • 9LaffertySubstituted forIkpeazuat 54'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 18MacLean

Substitutes

  • 8Lee
  • 13Doyle
  • 16Hughes
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 21McDonald
  • 23Mulraney
  • 35Keena

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 90mins
  • 4PyperBooked at 75mins
  • 5MarshBooked at 69mins
  • 3Talbot
  • 7Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8MalcolmBooked at 15mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forRentonat 58'minutes
  • 10ScottBooked at 32mins
  • 9CoxSubstituted forSheerinat 36'minutesSubstituted forSwannat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gilfillan
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Renton
  • 16Swann
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Scullion
  • 19Muirhead
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
7,486

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home26
Away1
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.

Attempt blocked. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordyn Sheerin.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Mulraney.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jake Mulraney replaces Anthony McDonald.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Cowdenbeath 0. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony McDonald with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.

Attempt blocked. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired