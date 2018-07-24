Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0.
Heart of Midlothian v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 2Smith
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 38Morrison
- 5Haring
- 40IrvingSubstituted forMcDonaldat 35'minutesSubstituted forMulraneyat 79'minutes
- 17Garuccio
- 14Naismith
- 9LaffertySubstituted forIkpeazuat 54'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 18MacLean
Substitutes
- 8Lee
- 13Doyle
- 16Hughes
- 19Ikpeazu
- 21McDonald
- 23Mulraney
- 35Keena
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 90mins
- 4PyperBooked at 75mins
- 5MarshBooked at 69mins
- 3Talbot
- 7Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8MalcolmBooked at 15mins
- 11SmithSubstituted forRentonat 58'minutes
- 10ScottBooked at 32mins
- 9CoxSubstituted forSheerinat 36'minutesSubstituted forSwannat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gilfillan
- 14Sheerin
- 15Renton
- 16Swann
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Scullion
- 19Muirhead
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 7,486
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.
Attempt blocked. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jordyn Sheerin.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 5, Cowdenbeath 0. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Mulraney.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jake Mulraney replaces Anthony McDonald.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 4, Cowdenbeath 0. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Anthony McDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Cowdenbeath 0. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony McDonald with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.
Attempt blocked. Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.