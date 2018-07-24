Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Falkirk 0.
St Johnstone v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 6Anderson
- 23Gordon
- 3Tanser
- 7WrightSubstituted forKennedyat 82'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 26Craig
- 10Wotherspoon
- 21ScougallSubstituted forMcCleanat 69'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forMcMillanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 14Comrie
- 15Kerr
- 16McMillan
- 20McClean
- 30Hurst
- 33Kennedy
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 4Muirhead
- 15Harrison
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 18Brough
- 7Petravicius
- 6Paton
- 14RobsonSubstituted forTurnerat 80'minutes
- 8SammutSubstituted forMackinat 71'minutes
- 10Owen-Evans
- 9LewisSubstituted forO'Haraat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 3McGhee
- 11Froxylias
- 16Turner
- 20O'Hara
- 21Mackin
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 2,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Falkirk 0.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Matthew Kennedy replaces Drey Wright.
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dennon Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Dan Turner replaces Thomas Robson.
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David McMillan replaces Tony Watt.
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Harrison (Falkirk).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Dylan Mackin replaces Ruben Sammut.
Attempt missed. Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Harrison (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Dallison (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.