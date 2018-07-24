Scottish League Cup - Group B
St Johnstone1Falkirk0

St Johnstone v Falkirk

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 6Anderson
  • 23Gordon
  • 3Tanser
  • 7WrightSubstituted forKennedyat 82'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 26Craig
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 21ScougallSubstituted forMcCleanat 69'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMcMillanat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Alston
  • 14Comrie
  • 15Kerr
  • 16McMillan
  • 20McClean
  • 30Hurst
  • 33Kennedy

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 15Harrison
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Brough
  • 7Petravicius
  • 6Paton
  • 14RobsonSubstituted forTurnerat 80'minutes
  • 8SammutSubstituted forMackinat 71'minutes
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 9LewisSubstituted forO'Haraat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 3McGhee
  • 11Froxylias
  • 16Turner
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Mackin
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
2,379

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Falkirk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Falkirk 0.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Richard Foster.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Brough (Falkirk).

Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).

Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Matthew Kennedy replaces Drey Wright.

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dennon Lewis.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Dan Turner replaces Thomas Robson.

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. David McMillan replaces Tony Watt.

Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Harrison (Falkirk).

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Dylan Mackin replaces Ruben Sammut.

Attempt missed. Kyle McClean (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Harrison (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Kyle McClean replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stefan Scougall (St. Johnstone) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Dallison (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

