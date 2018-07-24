Scottish League Cup - Group A
Elgin0Alloa3

Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 2Cooper
  • 4BallamSubstituted forMcLeishat 45'minutes
  • 17Farquhar
  • 18Banjo
  • 16Miller
  • 3Lowdon
  • 10Sutherland
  • 20HaySubstituted forTaylorat 82'minutes
  • 7OmarBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ross
  • 8Thomson
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 14McDade
  • 19Taylor

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 16Karadachki
  • 5GrahamBooked at 61mins
  • 17Peggie
  • 7Cawley
  • 14Brown
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Hastie
  • 9Spence
  • 10TroutenSubstituted forHetheringtonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 18Aloulou
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
417

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Alisdair Sutherland.

Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Moray Taylor replaces Kerr Hay.

Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Banjo.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Rabin Omar because of an injury.

Delay in match Rabin Omar (Elgin City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shane Sutherland.

Booking

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Elgin City).

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Scott Miller (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kerr Hay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Alan Trouten.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3. Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reis Peggie.

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired