Match ends, Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3.
Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 2Cooper
- 4BallamSubstituted forMcLeishat 45'minutes
- 17Farquhar
- 18Banjo
- 16Miller
- 3Lowdon
- 10Sutherland
- 20HaySubstituted forTaylorat 82'minutes
- 7OmarBooked at 68minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ross
- 8Thomson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 14McDade
- 19Taylor
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 16Karadachki
- 5GrahamBooked at 61mins
- 17Peggie
- 7Cawley
- 14Brown
- 8Robertson
- 15Hastie
- 9Spence
- 10TroutenSubstituted forHetheringtonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hetherington
- 18Aloulou
- 20Goodwin
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 417
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Alisdair Sutherland.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Moray Taylor replaces Kerr Hay.
Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by David Banjo.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Rabin Omar because of an injury.
Delay in match Rabin Omar (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Shane Sutherland.
Booking
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Elgin City).
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Scott Miller (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kerr Hay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Alan Trouten.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Alloa Athletic 3. Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reis Peggie.
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.