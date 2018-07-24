Stranraer v Clyde

Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stranraer1Clyde3

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 17Smith
  • 23Cummins
  • 5BrownlieSubstituted forMcManusat 45'minutes
  • 4McDonald
  • 3McGowanSubstituted forDonnellyat 45'minutes
  • 8Turner
  • 22Hamill
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Layne
  • 16AshmoreSubstituted forAndersonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 10Donnelly
  • 11Anderson
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Lidington

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 6McNiff
  • 3StewartBooked at 82mins
  • 11LoveSubstituted forLamontat 73'minutes
  • 8Rankin
  • 16Nicoll
  • 10McStaySubstituted forFernsat 90'minutes
  • 12Grant
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 2Duffie
  • 15Lamont
  • 17Cogill
  • 18Boyle
  • 19Gorman
  • 20Ferns
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
382

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 1, Clyde 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Clyde 3.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Eddie Ferns replaces Chris McStay.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Booking

Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).

Delay in match Chris McStay (Clyde) because of an injury.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Stranraer).

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Isaac Layne (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Ally Love.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Isaac Layne (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Stranraer).

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

