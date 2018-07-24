Match ends, Stranraer 1, Clyde 3.
Stranraer v Clyde
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 17Smith
- 23Cummins
- 5BrownlieSubstituted forMcManusat 45'minutes
- 4McDonald
- 3McGowanSubstituted forDonnellyat 45'minutes
- 8Turner
- 22Hamill
- 7Lamont
- 9Layne
- 16AshmoreSubstituted forAndersonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McManus
- 10Donnelly
- 11Anderson
- 12Smith
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 15Lidington
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 7Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 6McNiff
- 3StewartBooked at 82mins
- 11LoveSubstituted forLamontat 73'minutes
- 8Rankin
- 16Nicoll
- 10McStaySubstituted forFernsat 90'minutes
- 12Grant
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 2Duffie
- 15Lamont
- 17Cogill
- 18Boyle
- 19Gorman
- 20Ferns
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 382
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Clyde 3.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Eddie Ferns replaces Chris McStay.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Booking
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).
Delay in match Chris McStay (Clyde) because of an injury.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Stranraer).
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Isaac Layne (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Ally Love.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Isaac Layne (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Stranraer).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).