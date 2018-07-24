Scottish League Cup - Group G
Motherwell2Queen of Sth0

Motherwell v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 5Kipre
  • 4McHugh
  • 22DonnellySubstituted forGrimshawat 72'minutes
  • 2Tait
  • 7Cadden
  • 15Rose
  • 8Campbell
  • 11FrearSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 65'minutes
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forJohnsonat 59'minutes
  • 19Sammon

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Hartley
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 17Bigirimana
  • 20Gillespie
  • 23Gorrin
  • 24Johnson

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 12SempleBooked at 55mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 6DoyleSubstituted forBellat 86'minutes
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Harkins
  • 10ToddSubstituted forStirlingat 69'minutes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25DykesBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Tremble
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Harvey
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
3,337

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.

Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Michael Doyle.

Andy Rose (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Danny Johnson (Motherwell).

(Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Liam Donnelly.

Foul by Danny Johnson (Motherwell).

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Josh Todd.

Foul by Cedric Kipre (Motherwell).

Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Elliott Frear.

Booking

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Ryan Bowman because of an injury.

Cedric Kipre (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Cedric Kipre (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Delay in match Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) because of an injury.

Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).

Booking

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Second Half

Second Half begins Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

