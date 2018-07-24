Match ends, Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.
Motherwell v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 5Kipre
- 4McHugh
- 22DonnellySubstituted forGrimshawat 72'minutes
- 2Tait
- 7Cadden
- 15Rose
- 8Campbell
- 11FrearSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 65'minutes
- 12BowmanSubstituted forJohnsonat 59'minutes
- 19Sammon
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Hartley
- 14Grimshaw
- 17Bigirimana
- 20Gillespie
- 23Gorrin
- 24Johnson
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 12SempleBooked at 55mins
- 3Marshall
- 6DoyleSubstituted forBellat 86'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 14Harkins
- 10ToddSubstituted forStirlingat 69'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 25DykesBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 18Tremble
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 3,337
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.
Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Michael Doyle.
Andy Rose (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Danny Johnson (Motherwell).
(Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Liam Donnelly.
Foul by Danny Johnson (Motherwell).
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Andy Stirling replaces Josh Todd.
Foul by Cedric Kipre (Motherwell).
Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Aaron Taylor-Sinclair replaces Elliott Frear.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Danny Johnson replaces Ryan Bowman because of an injury.
Cedric Kipre (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Cedric Kipre (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Delay in match Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) because of an injury.
Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Semple (Queen of the South).
Booking
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Second Half
Second Half begins Motherwell 2, Queen of the South 0.