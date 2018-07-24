Match ends, Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0.
Ayr United v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 5Rose
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 12McGuffie
- 18MurdochSubstituted forCrawfordat 60'minutes
- 4KerrSubstituted forAdamsat 73'minutes
- 10Forrest
- 17ShanklandSubstituted forMcDaidat 52'minutes
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 8Crawford
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
Stenhousemuir
- 17McMinn
- 2Reid
- 4Neill
- 5TenaBooked at 58mins
- 18JohnsonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 51'minutes
- 10Duthie
- 15HalleranSubstituted forGibbonsat 55'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 11CookBooked at 57mins
- 9McGuigan
- 8McMenamin
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 3Donaldson
- 6Ferry
- 7Gibbons
- 12Sinclair
- 14Kemp
- 19Paterson
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 1,227
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Cook.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Colin McMenamin.
Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Hand ball by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Jamie Adams replaces Mark Kerr.
Delay in match Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Robbie Crawford replaces Andy Murdoch.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Thomas Halleran.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.