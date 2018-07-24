Scottish League Cup - Group E
Ayr5Stenhousemuir0

Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 12McGuffie
  • 18MurdochSubstituted forCrawfordat 60'minutes
  • 4KerrSubstituted forAdamsat 73'minutes
  • 10Forrest
  • 17ShanklandSubstituted forMcDaidat 52'minutes
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 8Crawford
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid

Stenhousemuir

  • 17McMinn
  • 2Reid
  • 4Neill
  • 5TenaBooked at 58mins
  • 18JohnsonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 51'minutes
  • 10Duthie
  • 15HalleranSubstituted forGibbonsat 55'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 11CookBooked at 57mins
  • 9McGuigan
  • 8McMenamin

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 3Donaldson
  • 6Ferry
  • 7Gibbons
  • 12Sinclair
  • 14Kemp
  • 19Paterson
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
1,227

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home22
Away14
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 5, Stenhousemuir 0. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Cook.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jesus Garcia Tena.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Colin McMenamin.

Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Jamie Adams replaces Mark Kerr.

Delay in match Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Robbie Crawford replaces Andy Murdoch.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).

Booking

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Hand ball by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Thomas Halleran.

Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

