Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Albion Rovers v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2SmithSubstituted forWhartonat 71'minutes
- 5Murdoch
- 4Eley
- 3Forrester
- 7Mclear
- 8GallagherSubstituted forMcMahonat 63'minutes
- 6McGeough
- 11Kearney
- 9Gracie
- 10WattersSubstituted forFisherat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cunningham
- 14Watson
- 15Wharton
- 16Greene
- 17Hallford
- 18McMahon
- 19Fisher
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 14Gordon
- 7Spittal
- 11StorerSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 71'minutes
- 19Storey
- 9DoolanSubstituted forMcCarthyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keown
- 16McCarthy
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 963
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Kris Doolan.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Bryan Wharton replaces Steven Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Jack Storer because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gary Fisher replaces Ryan Watters.
Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Lawrence McMahon replaces Jamie Gallagher.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 1. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jack Storer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.
Attempt missed. Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 0.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.