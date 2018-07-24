Scottish League Cup - Group E
Albion0Partick Thistle2

Albion Rovers v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2SmithSubstituted forWhartonat 71'minutes
  • 5Murdoch
  • 4Eley
  • 3Forrester
  • 7Mclear
  • 8GallagherSubstituted forMcMahonat 63'minutes
  • 6McGeough
  • 11Kearney
  • 9Gracie
  • 10WattersSubstituted forFisherat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cunningham
  • 14Watson
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Greene
  • 17Hallford
  • 18McMahon
  • 19Fisher

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 14Gordon
  • 7Spittal
  • 11StorerSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 71'minutes
  • 19Storey
  • 9DoolanSubstituted forMcCarthyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
963

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 2. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Kris Doolan.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Bryan Wharton replaces Steven Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Jack Storer because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gary Fisher replaces Ryan Watters.

Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Lawrence McMahon replaces Jamie Gallagher.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 1. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jack Storer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ronan Kearney.

Attempt missed. Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Partick Thistle 0.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

