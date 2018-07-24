Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4.
Berwick Rangers v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Adams
- 2FlemingSubstituted forOrruat 47'minutes
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 12Cook
- 10Willis
- 4O'Kane
- 14MurphyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMurrellat 78'minutes
- 11Phillips
- 8Lavery
- 16HealySubstituted forRoseat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 3Orru
- 9Murrell
- 15Chapman
- 17Rose
- 18Jack
Hamilton
- 23Fulton
- 21Want
- 6Phillips
- 4Gordon
- 3McMann
- 30BoydSubstituted forKellyat 73'minutes
- 46Sowah
- 18MacKinnonSubstituted forLyonat 69'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 16Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forBinghamat 60'minutes
- 11Miller
Substitutes
- 1Woods
- 9Bingham
- 12Taiwo
- 22Lyon
- 26Kelly
- 27Stanger
- 28Cunningham
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Daryl Healy.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Sean Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Sam Kelly replaces Steven Boyd.
Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Darian MacKinnon.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 3. Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Hamilton Academical. Mikel Miller draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.
Attempt saved. Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lennard Sowah.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Oliver Fleming.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ally Adams.
Attempt saved. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2. Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann.
Foul by Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical).