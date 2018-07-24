Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick0Hamilton4

Berwick Rangers v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Adams
  • 2FlemingSubstituted forOrruat 47'minutes
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Todd
  • 12Cook
  • 10Willis
  • 4O'Kane
  • 14MurphyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMurrellat 78'minutes
  • 11Phillips
  • 8Lavery
  • 16HealySubstituted forRoseat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 3Orru
  • 9Murrell
  • 15Chapman
  • 17Rose
  • 18Jack

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 21Want
  • 6Phillips
  • 4Gordon
  • 3McMann
  • 30BoydSubstituted forKellyat 73'minutes
  • 46Sowah
  • 18MacKinnonSubstituted forLyonat 69'minutes
  • 7Imrie
  • 16Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forBinghamat 60'minutes
  • 11Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Woods
  • 9Bingham
  • 12Taiwo
  • 22Lyon
  • 26Kelly
  • 27Stanger
  • 28Cunningham
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
336

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 4. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Grant Rose replaces Daryl Healy.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Sean Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Sam Kelly replaces Steven Boyd.

Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Darian MacKinnon.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 3. Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Hamilton Academical. Mikel Miller draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.

Attempt saved. Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lennard Sowah.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Oliver Fleming.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2.

Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ally Adams.

Attempt saved. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Hamilton Academical 2. Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McMann.

Foul by Mikel Miller (Hamilton Academical).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

