Airdrieonians v Annan Athletic

Match ends, Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 4Page
- 2Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7Robertson
- 5GallagherSubstituted forWilkieat 63'minutes
- 6Millar
- 8Conroy
- 11Edwards
- 9DuffySubstituted forRussellat 63'minutes
- 10McIntoshSubstituted forCarrickat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carrick
- 14O'Neil
- 15Wilkie
- 16Russell
- 17Hutton
- 18McIntosh
- 19Cairns
Annan Athletic
- 1MitchellSubstituted forMintoat 34'minutes
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Sonkur
- 3Creaney
- 4Wilson
- 8SinnamonSubstituted forMoxonat 64'minutes
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forWallaceat 58'minutes
- 10Roberts
- 7Smith
- 9Muir
Substitutes
- 12Minto
- 14Moxon
- 15Wallace
- 16Murphy
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 461
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Hand ball by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Annan Athletic 1. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.
Attempt missed. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces Ryan Sinnamon.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Cammy Russell replaces Darryl Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Grant Gallagher.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tony Wallace replaces Chris Johnston.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Annan Athletic 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Carrick.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Annan Athletic 0. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).