Scottish League Cup - Group F
Airdrieonians4Annan Athletic1

Airdrieonians v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 4Page
  • 2Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Robertson
  • 5GallagherSubstituted forWilkieat 63'minutes
  • 6Millar
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Edwards
  • 9DuffySubstituted forRussellat 63'minutes
  • 10McIntoshSubstituted forCarrickat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Carrick
  • 14O'Neil
  • 15Wilkie
  • 16Russell
  • 17Hutton
  • 18McIntosh
  • 19Cairns

Annan Athletic

  • 1MitchellSubstituted forMintoat 34'minutes
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Sonkur
  • 3Creaney
  • 4Wilson
  • 8SinnamonSubstituted forMoxonat 64'minutes
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forWallaceat 58'minutes
  • 10Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 9Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Minto
  • 14Moxon
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Murphy
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
461

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Hand ball by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 4, Annan Athletic 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Annan Athletic 1. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.

Attempt missed. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces Ryan Sinnamon.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Cammy Russell replaces Darryl Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Grant Gallagher.

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tony Wallace replaces Chris Johnston.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 3, Annan Athletic 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dale Carrick.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Annan Athletic 0. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

