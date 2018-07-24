Scottish League Cup - Group H
The Spartans0Kilmarnock3

The Spartans v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

The Spartans

  • 1Costello
  • 2Brown
  • 4TolmieSubstituted forCorbettat 64'minutes
  • 5Nixon
  • 3Cennerazzo
  • 7Dishington
  • 8StevensSubstituted forMcFarlandat 59'minutes
  • 6Greenhill
  • 11Stevenson
  • 9Girdwood
  • 10BremnerSubstituted forMacDonaldat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Smith
  • 15Corbett
  • 16McFarland
  • 17Maxwell
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Carswell

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 22MillenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 45'minutes
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 16Boyd
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forThomasat 73'minutes
  • 20Wilson
  • 6Power
  • 11JonesSubstituted forNdjoliat 77'minutes
  • 19Erwin
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8Dicker
  • 10Kiltie
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 13Mackay
  • 23Thomas
  • 29Burke
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
1,078

Match Stats

Home TeamThe SpartansAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3. Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kris Boyd.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Adam Corbett.

Attempt missed. Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian McFarland (The Spartans).

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Alan Brown (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 2. Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

Attempt missed. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Jordan Jones.

Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen MacDonald (The Spartans).

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Dom Thomas replaces Rory McKenzie because of an injury.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Gary Cennerazzo.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Stephen MacDonald replaces Willie Bremner.

Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).

Willie Bremner (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Adam Corbett replaces Blair Tolmie.

Goal!

Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 1. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Wilson.

Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Blair Tolmie.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Ian McFarland replaces Jason Stevens.

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

Jason Stevens (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Blair Tolmie.

Second Half

Second Half begins The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Ross Millen.

Half Time

First Half ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Scott Costello.

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
