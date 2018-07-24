Match ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3.
The Spartans v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
The Spartans
- 1Costello
- 2Brown
- 4TolmieSubstituted forCorbettat 64'minutes
- 5Nixon
- 3Cennerazzo
- 7Dishington
- 8StevensSubstituted forMcFarlandat 59'minutes
- 6Greenhill
- 11Stevenson
- 9Girdwood
- 10BremnerSubstituted forMacDonaldat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Smith
- 15Corbett
- 16McFarland
- 17Maxwell
- 18MacDonald
- 19Carswell
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 22MillenSubstituted forO'Donnellat 45'minutes
- 5Broadfoot
- 16Boyd
- 18Waters
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forThomasat 73'minutes
- 20Wilson
- 6Power
- 11JonesSubstituted forNdjoliat 77'minutes
- 19Erwin
- 9Boyd
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 8Dicker
- 10Kiltie
- 12Ndjoli
- 13Mackay
- 23Thomas
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 1,078
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 3. Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kris Boyd.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Adam Corbett.
Attempt missed. Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian McFarland (The Spartans).
Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).
Alan Brown (The Spartans) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 2. Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.
Attempt missed. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Jordan Jones.
Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen MacDonald (The Spartans).
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Dom Thomas replaces Rory McKenzie because of an injury.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Gary Cennerazzo.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Stephen MacDonald replaces Willie Bremner.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Willie Bremner (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jamie Dishington (The Spartans) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Adam Corbett replaces Blair Tolmie.
Goal!
Goal! The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 1. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iain Wilson.
Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Blair Tolmie.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Ian McFarland replaces Jason Stevens.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).
Jason Stevens (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Blair Tolmie.
Second Half
Second Half begins The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Ross Millen.
Half Time
First Half ends, The Spartans 0, Kilmarnock 0.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Scott Costello.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.