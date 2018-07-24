Match ends, Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5).
Queen's Park v St Mirren
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Lachlan
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 7Roberts
- 4McKernon
- 8KindlanSubstituted forPetersat 74'minutes
- 11MartinSubstituted forMcGroryat 71'minutes
- 10Mortimer
- 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Sharpe
- 15Nimmo
- 16McGrory
- 17Grant
- 18Kindlan
- 19Dunlop
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 15Baird
- 5Heaton
- 24Kpekawa
- 2McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 4McGinn
- 28MacPhersonSubstituted forMagennisat 56'minutes
- 3Coulson
- 10SmithSubstituted forStewartat 68'minutes
- 18Mullen
Substitutes
- 7Magennis
- 17Kellerman
- 19Stewart
- 20Cooke
- 23King
- 25Rogers
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 1,493
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5).
Penalty saved! Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5). Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot is too high. Ciaran Summers should be disappointed.
Penalty saved! Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(4). Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(3), St. Mirren 0(4). Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(3), St. Mirren 0(3). Josh Peters (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(2), St. Mirren 0(3). William Mortimer (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(1), St. Mirren 0(3). Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0(1), St. Mirren 0(2). Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0(2). Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0(1). Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0.
Attempt missed. Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.
Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan Hart.
Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Heaton (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Josh Peters replaces Dean Kindlan.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces Adam Martin.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Mortimer.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Cameron Smith.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).