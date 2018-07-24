Scottish League Cup - Group H
Queen's Park0St Mirren0
St Mirren win 5-4 on penalties

Queen's Park v St Mirren

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Lachlan
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 7Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 8KindlanSubstituted forPetersat 74'minutes
  • 11MartinSubstituted forMcGroryat 71'minutes
  • 10Mortimer
  • 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Sharpe
  • 15Nimmo
  • 16McGrory
  • 17Grant
  • 18Kindlan
  • 19Dunlop

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 15Baird
  • 5Heaton
  • 24Kpekawa
  • 2McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 4McGinn
  • 28MacPhersonSubstituted forMagennisat 56'minutes
  • 3Coulson
  • 10SmithSubstituted forStewartat 68'minutes
  • 18Mullen

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 17Kellerman
  • 19Stewart
  • 20Cooke
  • 23King
  • 25Rogers
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
1,493

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5).

Penalty saved! Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(5). Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot is too high. Ciaran Summers should be disappointed.

Penalty saved! Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(4), St. Mirren 0(4). Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(3), St. Mirren 0(4). Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(3), St. Mirren 0(3). Josh Peters (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty saved! Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(2), St. Mirren 0(3). William Mortimer (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(1), St. Mirren 0(3). Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0(1), St. Mirren 0(2). Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0(2). Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0(1). Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, St. Mirren 0.

Attempt missed. Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.

Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan Hart.

Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Heaton (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul McGinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Josh Peters replaces Dean Kindlan.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces Adam Martin.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by William Mortimer.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Cameron Smith.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cole Kpekawa.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa32108358
2Ross County22003036
3Arbroath31115505
4Dundee Utd302123-12
5Elgin300307-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone32102028
2Montrose32012116
3Falkirk31022203
4East Fife302112-12
5Forfar201113-22

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers301225-31
5Cove Rangers300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22004046
2Brechin21102114
3Dundee21014133
4Stirling310236-33
5Peterhead301205-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr330010199
2Partick Thistle33006159
3Morton310245-13
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion300308-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32103128
2Airdrieonians32018356
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton31114134
5Berwick3003011-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell32108177
3Clyde311145-14
4Stranraer301259-42
5Edinburgh City3012110-92

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32107257
2St Mirren30302206
3Dumbarton311134-15
4Queen's Park31112204
5The Spartans402237-42
