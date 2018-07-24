Harvey Barnes: West Bromwich Albion sign Leicester City winger on loan

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes has made six senior appearances for Leicester so far

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes has joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan deal after agreeing a new four-year contract with the Foxes.

The 20-year-old England Under-20 international is a graduate of the Premier League club's academy.

Barnes spent the first half of 2017-18 on loan at Barnsley - then in the Championship - and scored five times in 23 league appearances.

"He's an exciting young player," boss Darren Moore told West Brom's website.

