John Motson to come out of retirement to join Talksport

Motson was presented with the Bafta Special Award for his outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting earlier this year

Former BBC commentator John Motson is to come out of retirement to take up a role at radio station Talksport.

The 73-year-old called time on his BBC career at the end of the last football season following 50 years with the corporation.

Motson will start his new role in August, which will involve covering some Premier League matches.

He said he was looking forward to "commentating on this great game for sometime longer".

A new show with him will also involve "speaking to a host of footballing legends for a series of shows for fans to relive the best of football past and present".

Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games while with the BBC.

He was presented with the Bafta Special Award for his outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting earlier this year.