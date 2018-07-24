Lincoln City: Bradford City striker Shay McCartan joins on season-long loan

Shay McCartan
Shay McCartan scored four times in 11 league starts in his first season at Bradford City

Bradford City striker Shay McCartan has joined League Two club Lincoln City on a season-long loan.

The Northern Ireland international, 24, scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Bantams last season.

Former Accrington forward McCartan joins up with Danny Cowley's squad after defender Scott Wharton rejoined from Blackburn on loan on Sunday.

His last international appearance came against Costa Rica in June as a first-half substitute.

