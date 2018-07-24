BBC Sport - Who does Leroy Sane think are Man City's biggest Premier League title challengers?
Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?
- From the section Football
Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has tipped Chelsea to be the Premier League champions' nearest challengers next season.
READ MORE: Chelsea our biggest threat - Sane
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired