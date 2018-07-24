BBC Sport - Who does Leroy Sane think are Man City's biggest Premier League title challengers?

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has tipped Chelsea to be the Premier League champions' nearest challengers next season.

READ MORE: Chelsea our biggest threat - Sane

Top videos

Video

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Video

Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI

Video

'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rivalry between Thomas and Froome 'doesn't exist'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: Co. Londonderry stun Manchester United

Video

I've broke the curse - Kruse on winning World Fencing silver

  • From the section Fencing
Video

Watch: Molinari wins Open after stunning birdie at 18

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Celtic win Super Cup NI opener

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired