Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Aberdeen19:45Burnley
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Burnley

Aberdeen's Dominic Ball and Burnley captain Tom Heaton
Burnley and Aberdeen meet competitively for the first time.

New signings Tommie Hoban and Tomas Cerny will go straight into the Aberdeen squad for Thursday's Europa League visit of Burnley.

Mark Reynolds, Greg Tansey and Frank Ross are ruled out, however Scott Wright has recovered from a knock.

Burnley have yet to sign a player this summer and so will rely on the players who secured seventh place in last season's Premier League.

Fit again Tom Heaton will challenge Nick Pope for the goalkeeper spot.

Heaton started last season as first choice for the Clarets but a shoulder injury in September kept him sidelined until February, during which time Pope excelled in goal to such an extent that earned a spot in the England squad for the World Cup in Russia.

The victor will play Istanbul Basaksehir, who finished third in the Turkish league, in the third qualifying round.

Burnley are competing in Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Match stats

  • This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Aberdeen and Burnley.
  • Burnley will be looking to qualify for a major European competition for only the second time, and the first since they competed in the 1960-61 European Cup, in which they reached the quarter-final stage.
  • At Pittodrie, the Dons are unbeaten in their last eight Europa League qualifying matches, winning three and drawing the other five, although they are yet to qualify for the tournament proper since it's rebrand from the UEFA Cup in 2009.
  • Whilst this will be Burnley's first meeting with Scottish opposition since 1978 in the Anglo-Scottish Cup against Celtic, they have won seven of their eight previous meetings with Scottish clubs, losing the other; a 4-1 defeat to Hearts in the Texaco Cup in 1970.
  • In all competitions, Aberdeen have won just one of their 12 previous clashes with English teams (D3 L8), although that was their most recent such match - a 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the UEFA Cup in September 1981.
  • This will be the third competitive meeting between managers Derek McInnes and Sean Dyche; as Watford boss, Dyche won one of those two previous encounters in the 2011-12 Championship campaign against McInnes' Bristol City side, with the other clash finishing as a 2-2 draw.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's important that we're still in the tie when we go to Burnley and most of the times we've been undone in Europe have been when we conceded at home.

"We've always had a confidence in our own abilities and we're really excited to get the competitive season underway.

"I don't think there'll be any real surprises tomorrow evening and if it's a typical British game, that's fine."

Scottish clubs against English clubs in Europe

