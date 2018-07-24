Shamal George: Tranmere Rovers sign Liverpool goalkeeper on loan until January

Shamal George played seven games for Carlisle United in League One and the EFL Trophy last season

Tranmere Rovers have signed goalkeeper Shamal George on loan from top-flight neighbours Liverpool until January.

The 20-year-old, who is from the Wirral, has been at the Anfield club since he was 11 and spent time on loan at Carlisle United last season.

He played the second half of a friendly against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

"From the 45 minutes that he played you could see his ability as a goalkeeper and the confidence that he has," boss Micky Mellon told Tranmere's website.

"We are looking forward to seeing more of what he has to offer and helping him grow as player here at Tranmere"

