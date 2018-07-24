Charles Vernam: Derby County striker returns to Grimsby Town on permanent deal

Charles Vernam played once for Derby's first team and also had a spell on loan at Coventry City

Grimsby Town have re-signed Derby County forward Charles Vernam.

The 21-year-old, who spent the second part of last season on loan at the Mariners, has agreed a two-year-deal.

Vernam scored once in nine games for Grimsby before injury cut short his spell, but says boss Michael Jolley was key in bringing him back permanently.

"The day after I left the club he was straight on the phone saying that, if there was a possibility, he would like to bring me back," said Vernam.

"When you have got somebody who believes in you like that and wants you to be part of something, it's very reassuring and I almost wanted to repay that faith he showed in me to come back and try to help him as much as he has helped me."

