Bristol City Women sign left-back Ali Johnson and striker Katie Rood

England Under-20 international Ali Johnson made 17 appearances for Liverpool Ladies last season

Bristol City Women have signed former Liverpool Ladies left-back Ali Johnson as well as New Zealand international striker Katie Rood.

Johnson, 19, joined Liverpool from Blackburn Rovers in 2017 and was released by the WSL club on Friday.

Rood, 25, joins from Juventus and helped them win the league title in her first season in Turin.

"What drew me to Bristol was their aim to take young players like myself and develop them," Johnson said.

Rood added: "The Women's Super League is an exciting league to come in to and I feel as though I'm at a great club."

Rood has played at Under-20 and senior levels for New Zealand and previously played in the WSL for Lincoln Ladies.

