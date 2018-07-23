BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: Rangers FC 1-1 Club NI
Super Cup NI: Rangers FC 1-1 Club NI
- From the section Irish
Rangers FC and Club NI played out a 1-1 draw at Scroggy Road.
The Glasgow side took the lead in the first half through a Robbie Fraser penalty.
Josh Rooney equalised for the Northern Irishmen in the second half to ensure a share of the spoils.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired