Lee Harkin scores two wonderful goals as County Londonderry claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Junior section of the Super Cup NI.

Harkin, 15, opened the scoring inside the opening minute with a sublime chip and repeated the feat in the second half to seal a famous victory.

The win was perhaps even sweeter for Co. Londonderry manager, and avid Manchester United fan, Martin Smith given he is a season ticket holder at Old Trafford.