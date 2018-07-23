Paul Madeley: Leeds United legend dies, aged 73

Paul Madeley (top row; 3rd from left) was a key part of the Leeds side under first Don Revie then Jimmy Armfield

Former Leeds United and England defender Paul Madeley has died, aged 73.

Madeley made 727 appearances during an 18-year Leeds career, playing in every position bar goalkeeper.

He won league championship, FA Cup, League Cup and Inter-City Fairs Cup honours, and was a losing European Cup and Cup-Winners' Cup finalist.

"Paul was a much-loved husband, father and brother," the Madeley family statement read.

"The family are extremely proud of his achievements in life and on the field for Leeds United and England.

"He was born in Beeston, a stones-throw from Elland Road, and only ever played for and supported Leeds United.

"The late Don Revie christened him his 'Rolls Royce' and to us he was just that - a class act as a husband and a father who always had time for everyone he met.

"Paul's wife Ann and sons Jason and Nick would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes.

"At this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve a great loss."

The club have confirmed they will wear black armbands in Tuesday's friendly against Oxford United, while a further celebration of his life will be made at the Championship opener against Stoke on Sunday, 5 August.

Beeston-born Madeley was a key figure in Don Revie's heralded and at times notorious Leeds side of the late 1960s and 1970s, sharing the spotlight with stars such as Peter Lorimer, Norman Hunter, Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles.

In addition to his club achievements, he also played 24 games for England, predominantly in defence, with the last of his caps coming against the Netherlands in 1977.

"Everyone at Leeds United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legend Paul Madeley," the club tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."