Hampden Park or Murrayfield? SFA says negotiations over national stadium are ongoing

The Scottish FA is considering the future of Hampden Park as the national football stadium

A final decision over the future of Scotland's national football stadium is expected within weeks.

The Scottish FA is considering a move away from Hampden Park, owned by Scottish League Two Queen's Park, when its lease expires in 2020.

Scottish Rugby believes Murrayfield should become the new home of Scottish football.

The SFA had earmarked Monday as the deadline for both parties to submit proposals.

The governing body, which has an option to renew its Hampden lease, says negotiations will continue between representatives of Queen's Park and Scottish Rugby.

Hampden Park and Murrayfield remain the only two options, but it is unclear whether both parties met the deadline and submitted the details requested by the SFA.