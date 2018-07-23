Tareiq Holmes-Dennis: Bristol Rovers sign Huddersfield Town defender

Tareiq Holmes-Davies was given the job of marking Jermain Defoe in a pre-season friendly while on loan at Pompey

Bristol Rovers have signed Huddersfield Town defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis for an undisclosed fee.

Holmes-Dennis missed all of last season through a knee injury which he picked up while on loan at Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old, who has played for Charlton, Oxford, Plymouth and Oldham, played 15 games for Huddersfield in their 2016-17 promotion campaign.

"Tareiq is a player that we have chasing for a number of weeks," manager Darrell Clarke said.

"Obviously, he had the disappointment of missing the last campaign through injury but has applied himself well to get back fully fit."

The length of Holmes-Dennis' contract has not been confirmed.

