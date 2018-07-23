Chancel Mbemba: Porto sign defender from Newcastle

From the section

Mbemba made 59 appearances for Newcastle

Portuguese champions Porto have signed central defender Chancel Mbemba from Premier League side Newcastle for a reported £7.14m fee.

The 23-year-old DR Congo international made 59 appearances, scoring once, after joining the Magpies for £8m from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2015.

"Everyone knows FC Porto are a great club," Mbemba told the club's website.

"It is a great happiness for me. I remember being in Africa and seeing Porto win the Champions League."