James Meredith: Millwall defender signs new 'long-term' contract

James Meredith
James Meredith was part of the Australia World Cup squad but did not make an appearance

Defender James Meredith has signed a new "long-term" contract with Championship side Millwall.

The Australia international joined the Lions from Bradford City and was an ever-present in the league last term.

Meredith, 30, was part of Bert van Marwijk's 23-man Australia squad at the World Cup in Russia this summer but did not make an appearance.

"We've got a really exciting future here," Meredith said. "I'm looking forward to the start of the season."

Manager Neil Harris added: "He had an exceptional season last year. Statistics show that he was one of the best in the division in his position and popular opinion backs it up."

