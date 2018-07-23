Super Cup NI: Monday round-up

County Armagh were narrowly defeated by Serie B Italia in Ballymena

Newcastle United scored a late equaliser to deny County Down victory on the first full day of the Super Cup NI.

Elsewhere in the Premier Section County Londonderry secured an impressive 3-1 win over Vendee while County Armagh were beaten by Serie B Italia.

In the Junior section County Londonderry claimed a fine victory over Manchester United in Coleraine.

All teams will play two more group matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Perhaps the most striking result of all was County Londonderry's sensational win over the heavily fancied United.

Two stunning individual goals from Lee Harkin either side of Jovani Molenge's equaliser sent the partisan home crowd at the Showgrounds into raptures.

In the Premier section Co. Armagh were unlucky not to get a point against their Italian opponents, a late penalty save denying them the draw amidst miserable conditions in Ballymena.

Click here for all the results from Monday's games at the Super Cup NI.

The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of 10 more games during the tournament.