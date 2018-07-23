Loris Karius: Mohamed Salah posts message of support to Liverpool keeper

Karius
Loris Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has told team-mate Loris Karius to "ignore those who hate" after more criticism following his latest pre-season match.

Karius, 25, was blamed for Borussia Dortmund's third goal in their 3-1 victory over the Reds, having made a mistake at Tranmere earlier this month.

In May, the German made two high-profile errors in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

"Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of players," wrote Salah.

Mohamed Salah's tweet to Loris Karius

Karius had earlier responded to criticism with a message on Instagram.

"To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you," he wrote.

"Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."

Karius Insta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Karius, but warned the goalkeeper will continue to be criticised until "he has a few fantastic games".

The Reds have strengthened their goalkeeping options this summer with the acquisition of Brazilian Alisson from Roma.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired