Mayumi Pacheco: Reading Women sign former Doncaster Rovers Belles left-back
- From the section Women's Football
Former Doncaster Rovers Belles left-back Mayumi Pacheco has signed for Reading Women.
The 19-year-old helped the Belles win the Women's Super League Two title last season and has also represented England at under-17 and under-19 level.
"I'm really excited to be back in a WSL One side," she said. "I think Reading are going in the right direction with them finishing fourth last season."
Pacheco started at Liverpool before joining Doncaster, initially on loan.