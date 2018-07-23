Izzy Christiansen: Manchester City Women midfielder completes Lyon move
England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has joined European champions Olympique Lyon from Manchester City Women.
The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the French club and will link up again with England and former City team-mate Lucy Bronze.
Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 and helped them win a third successive Champions League title in May.
Christiansen and Bronze were both members of the England squad that reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals.
"I cannot wait to start with my new team. It is a great club, champions of France and Europe," she told the Lyon website.
"I am very proud to join this club. I have come to OL to win titles, progress and have fun. "
Lyon will meet Manchester City in Miami on Thursday, 26 July in the new Women's International Champions Cup pre-season event - a repeat of last season's Women's Champions League semi-final.