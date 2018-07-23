Will it be third national team lucky for Maarouf Yussuf?

Zamalek's Maarouf Yussuf could be picked for Egypt if he is given citizenship

Zamalek's Nigeria-born midfielder Maarouf Yussuf is open to playing for Egypt if his quest to become a naturalised citizen is successful.

If he does get called up by the Pharaohs it would be the third national team he has had the chance to play for.

In 2012 he played a friendly for Burkina Faso, where his parents are from, and last year he was included in a Nigeria squad.

"I'd be available to play for Egypt if I get citizenship," he told BBC Sport.

The 25-year-old is yet to play a competitive game for either nation and now having lived in Egypt for more than five years would be eligible under Fifa regulations if he is granted citizenship.

His club announced yesterday that they will apply for his citizenship in order for him not be counted as one of their four permitted overseas players.

Before joining Zamalek in 2014 the highly-rated Maarouf had spent three years at another Egyptian club Ittihad El Shorta, meaning he has been in the country for seven years.

Egypt are currently looking to recruit a new national team coach and so the final decision as to whether Maarouf will get a third international chance will rest with him.