BBC Sport - Highlights: Southampton beat Co. Tyrone in Super Cup NI
Highlights: Saints defeat Co. Tyrone
Daniel Phung hits two goals as Southampton secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Co. Tyrone in the junior section at Anderson Park.
Jayden Smith opened the scoring in the first half and Goran Babic rounded it off with a deflected free-kick.
Fourteen Super Cup NI games are being shown live on the BBC Sport NI website during the tournament.
