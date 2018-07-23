BBC Sport - Highlights: Southampton beat Co. Tyrone in Super Cup NI

Highlights: Saints defeat Co. Tyrone

  • From the section Irish

Daniel Phung hits two goals as Southampton secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Co. Tyrone in the junior section at Anderson Park.

Jayden Smith opened the scoring in the first half and Goran Babic rounded it off with a deflected free-kick.

Fourteen Super Cup NI games are being shown live on the BBC Sport NI website during the tournament.

