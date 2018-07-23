England Under-19s out of European Championship after 5-0 defeat by France

Paul Simpson's side finish third in Group B in Finland

Defending champions England were knocked out of the European Under-19 Championship at the group stage as they lost their final match 5-0 to France.

The Young Lions were without a number of star players because the tournament clashes with clubs' pre-season tours.

Nabil Alioui and Myziane Maolida tapped in to put France in control before the former added his second and a double from Amine Gouiri wrapped things up.

England's Marcus Tavernier had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Team-mate Elliot Embleton struck the crossbar from the edge of the box in the first half.

France will face Italy in the semi-finals on Thursday while group winners Ukraine, who beat Turkey 1-0 on Monday to seal England's fate, meet Portugal.

England were second best throughout Monday's game as France dominated, having 22 attempts at goal to their opponents' three.

Paris St-Germain forward Moussa Diaby was one of France's key men, setting up Alioui for the opener having already laid on a chance for Mickael Cuisance, who was brilliantly denied by Ellery Balcombe.

His work for the second goal was even better as he broke the offside trap and took a long ball forward in his stride before crossing low past Balcombe for Maolida to finish into an empty net.

Alioui's second - a brilliant finish from a tight angle after rounding the keeper - ended the contest, with substitute Gouiri sealing the victory with two neat follow-up finishes after saves by Balcombe.

That completed back-to-back 5-0 wins for France, who also hammered Turkey on Friday, and a disappointing end to a meek title defence from England.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon were among the players absent.